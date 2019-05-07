OFFERS
Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council receives $3,500 donation

Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Walapai 4 Wheelers present the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council with a $3,500 donation. Pictured from left, Cody and Martin Swanty, Pat Farrell from the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and Walapai 4 Wheelers Club President Steve Strain. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 7, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – For the second time, The Walapai 4 Wheelers and Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, Ram have supported the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council with a generous donation.

All parties gathered Tuesday, May 7 at Martin Swanty Jeep, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave. to celebrate and shake hands.

The Swantys received a special plaque, and Pat Farrell from the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council was handed a generous check for $3,500.

“It goes straight to finishing the construction of our facility on Oak Street,” he said without a hesitation, expressing his gratefulness to both Walapai 4 Wheelers, Martin Swanty and his son, Cody, who both were present for the occasion.

The Walapai 4 Wheelers is a four-wheel drive club founded in 1971 and based in Kingman, but its members come from all over Mohave County.

The club is known in the area as the host of an annual event Ghost Town Jamboree. The events support local organizations and provide opportunities for those interested in off-roading and enjoying trails in Mohave County.

The organization’s monthly meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Martin Swanty is one of the largest car dealers in the area.

Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council provides local veterans with a variety of resources and services they would not be able to find within the VA system. The center Farrell is working on at 315 Oak St., will obey the “no wrong door” policy.

“Any veteran will be able to come in,” said Farrell, “and either receive help or at least concrete directions.”

Contact
