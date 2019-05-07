OFFERS
KRMC Foundation hosts 16th annual Route 66 Race for Hospice Saturday

Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation hosts its 16th annual Route 66 Race for Hospice Saturday. Proceeds from the race will go toward the KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice Center. (Photo courtesy of KRMC)

Originally Published: May 7, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Get those walking and running shoes ready because the 16th annual Route 66 Race for Hospice is coming Saturday.

The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting the race to benefit the KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice Center. Funds will go toward facility operations, which provides comfort and care for people with limited life expectancy.

There is a 5K and a 10K race, which begin at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. The 5K will proceed up El Trovatore Hill with a turnaround point at the crest of the hill. Those running the 10K route will go up El Trovatore and proceed to Hualapai Mountain Road with a turnaround point past Copper Ridge Apartments, 3050 Hualapai Mountain Road.

There’s also a 1K race for children ages 12 and under. The 5K race is for all ages. Following the race there will be an awards ceremony. The top three race finishers in each age group by gender will be awarded. The first race will begin promptly at 7:15 a.m.

To sign up, visit www.active.com or call Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873. The entry fee is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 12 and under. Registration for adults after May 10 goes up to $30.

All participants will receive a custom T-shirt. Packet pickup is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Dambar & Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. Participants will receive a 20% discount for a meal that evening.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

