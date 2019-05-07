Learn how to protect yourself at a free self-defense seminar
KINGMAN – If you have ever been a victim of domestic violence and felt helpless, the opportunity to learn tools to defend yourself is being offered at no cost.
Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road, No. 1, is offering a free self-defense seminar for victims of domestic violence from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25.
Victims of domestic violence will learn mental and physical self-defense techniques, how to fight back using your body as a weapon, how to ask for help, and how to survive physical and mental attacks.
Seats are limited, so book your spot via email to info@kingmanforceonforce.com. For more information, call 928-263-0071.
Instructor Gianluca Zanna is a son of a domestic violence victim and is an NRA certified instructor, Krav-Maga instructor, Arizona Department of Public Safety firearms instructor, and certified personal trainer.
Information provided by Kingman Force on Force
