MCC Board of Governors selects Stacy Klippenstein as next president
KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Board of Governors has chosen Stacy Klippenstein as the next Mohave Community College president.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be the next President of Mohave Community College and would like to thank the board of governors, faculty, staff, students, foundation members, and community members for their trust in my abilities,” Klippenstein said.
Klippenstein is currently the President of Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana. Prior to holding that position, in January 2014 he served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at Montana State University in Billings, and was Director of University Housing and New Student Programs at Central Washington University. He started his career in higher education in 1996 at Northern Arizona University where he worked in the Office of Residence Life and Facilities Management.
The nationwide search for the MCC president began in September 2018, shortly after Michael Kearns announced his retirement.
The board received 51 applications from across the country, and each of the five governing board members independently reviewed all the candidates.
The list was narrowed to 10 and phone interviews were conducted with all 10. The board members then selected four finalists to bring to Mohave County for onsite interviews, as well as forums with students, college employees and the public.
“While each of the candidates had much to contribute, Dr. Klippenstein’s education, training, experiences and current role as President of Miles Community College provides him with a well-balanced skill set,” said MCC Board of Governors president Julie Bare. “He clearly respects the learning-centered mission of MCC and will continue the focus on leading initiatives that help our students succeed in the rapidly changing environment of the national and local economy.”
Klippenstein said that he and his wife, Carrie, are eager to get to Mohave County and become members of the Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Colorado City communities.
His official start date as Mohave Community College president will be July 1. He plans to be at the college prior to that, so he can work with Interim President Diana Stithem and ensure a smooth transition.
He will be the sixth MCC president.
