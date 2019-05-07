OFFERS
Meatsplainer: How new plant-based burgers compare to beef

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 7, 2019 7:28 p.m.

NEW YORK – If you want to skip meat, a new era of options is here.

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are among the companies racing to tap into the massive U.S. market of meat eaters by more closely mimicking the taste of beef than vegetarian patties of the past. Others are working to grow meat in labs.

So are the plant-based patties better for you or for the planet?

As with many questions about diet, it depends. For better or worse, patties from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods can be nutritionally similar to beef.

Beyond Meat's 4-ounce patty is listed at 270 calories , while Impossible Foods' is listed at 240 calories. Ground beef's nutritional profile can range, but a similarly sized patty with 80% lean meat has around 290 calories .

Protein content is about the same, while other nutrients vary. Some may like that the plant-based patties have fiber, but dislike that they're higher in sodium.

For overall diet, what matters more might be how the patties are served, whether it's at Burger King, White Castle or elsewhere.

At Umami Burger in New York, for example, a burger with two Impossible patties, cheese and fixings tops 1,000 calories. Few would call it healthy, especially if served with fries and a soda.

"People are going to be fooling themselves into thinking these are not just better, but healthy," said Yoni Freedhoff, an obesity expert at the University of Ottawa.

People also may not realize the saturated fat content can be similar to beef burgers, he said.

Beyond Meat's ingredients include pea protein and canola oil. Impossible Food's patties have soy protein and coconut oil.

