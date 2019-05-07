Supervisors put local Republican nominations on hold

KINGMAN – There might be a change in the application process for nominating precinct committeemen in the local Republican Party after a committeewoman spoke to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Monday, May 6.

Tanya Jordan, who also represents Kingman Teenage Republicans, claims that current applications for committeemen are not being verified, nor resignations, which in the past lacked a signature of the resigning person.

Jordan informed the supervisors about business addresses being provided as committeemen’s living addresses – a clear violation of the law. Some committeemen failed to provide complete contact information, violating their obligation to be available to voters.

“Some of them are not even registered Republicans,” Jordan said. “There was an instance of someone using Subway plaza in Golden Valley as their official address.”

A business at 5373 AZ-68 in Golden Valley that is next door to Subway serves as a local mailbox rental shop, similar to official USPS post boxes.

The supervisors, under the leadership of an infuriated Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, agreed the matter must be investigated further and decided to keep 12 Republican nominations for precinct committeemen pending. There are three resignations from those functions, and all of them must wait until the Monday, June, 3 board meeting.

Jordan is satisfied with the board’s decision.

It is not clear how the county will resolve the problem with the application process. The supervisors discussed the possibility of introducing a new, more complex application form, pointing out the form both parties use now has been not replaced for decades.