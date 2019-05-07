OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 08
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Supervisors put local Republican nominations on hold

Tanya Jordan, right, claims that current applications for Republican committeemen are not being verified. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Tanya Jordan, right, claims that current applications for Republican committeemen are not being verified. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 7, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – There might be a change in the application process for nominating precinct committeemen in the local Republican Party after a committeewoman spoke to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Monday, May 6.

Tanya Jordan, who also represents Kingman Teenage Republicans, claims that current applications for committeemen are not being verified, nor resignations, which in the past lacked a signature of the resigning person.

Jordan informed the supervisors about business addresses being provided as committeemen’s living addresses – a clear violation of the law. Some committeemen failed to provide complete contact information, violating their obligation to be available to voters.

“Some of them are not even registered Republicans,” Jordan said. “There was an instance of someone using Subway plaza in Golden Valley as their official address.”

A business at 5373 AZ-68 in Golden Valley that is next door to Subway serves as a local mailbox rental shop, similar to official USPS post boxes.

The supervisors, under the leadership of an infuriated Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, agreed the matter must be investigated further and decided to keep 12 Republican nominations for precinct committeemen pending. There are three resignations from those functions, and all of them must wait until the Monday, June, 3 board meeting.

Jordan is satisfied with the board’s decision.

It is not clear how the county will resolve the problem with the application process. The supervisors discussed the possibility of introducing a new, more complex application form, pointing out the form both parties use now has been not replaced for decades.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GOP leaders announce 3 candidates to replace Rep. David Stringer in LD1 seat
12 resign from Mohave County Republican Central Committee
Selecting a new state senator is serious business, not cronyism (Guest Column)
Mohave County Republican Central Committee rebuilds after mass exodus
Supervisors pick Donahue to fill Ward's vacant seat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News