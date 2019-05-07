White Cliffs Middle School drama club brings Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to Kingman
KINGMAN – The cafeteria at White Cliffs Middle School was transformed into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.
Photo Gallery
Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory at White Cliffs Middle School
White Cliffs Middle School's Drama Club put on its first play for more than 200 audience members. Photos by Vanessa Espinoza.
Students from the drama club presented Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to over 200 audience members during their two days of performances. This was the clubs first play.
“The kids did incredibly well. We are definitely planning on doing another show next year, though we are not sure if it will be another straight play or a musical,” said Alanna Griffin-Bales, director and WCMS teacher.
The funds from the show are going toward purchasing microphones and for a show next year.
Students in the play did a great job on interacting with the audience. At the beginning, children in the audience had to look for a golden ticket under their seats and the lucky winner received a prize.
During intermission, students presented trivia questions to audience members. Children in the audience who answered the question correctly received a lollipop.
For as little as $3.49*