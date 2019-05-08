2 car crash near Coyote Pass hospitalizes 3
KINGMAN – A van and a sedan collided into each other on State Route 68 in Golden Valley on Monday, May 6, which caused three persons to be hospitalized.
Two occupants in the van were flown to a Las Vegas hospital, and the driver of the sedan was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center. All injuries were considered non-life threatening.
The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. at Klagetoh Road, milepost 26.6. It was a blue 2018 Toyota van and a 2011 Ford sedan involved in the collision.
No further details were made available.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Are Kingman babies healthy?
- Woman steals car, kidnaps dog
- Kingman man flees from deputies in a bulldozer
- Mohave 911
- Arizona representative, senators introduce Hualapai water settlement
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
08
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
08
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
10
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*