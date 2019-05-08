2 car crash near Coyote Pass hospitalizes 3

KINGMAN – A van and a sedan collided into each other on State Route 68 in Golden Valley on Monday, May 6, which caused three persons to be hospitalized.

Two occupants in the van were flown to a Las Vegas hospital, and the driver of the sedan was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center. All injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. at Klagetoh Road, milepost 26.6. It was a blue 2018 Toyota van and a 2011 Ford sedan involved in the collision.

No further details were made available.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety