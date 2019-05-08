OFFERS
A bigger, better KRMC Emergency Department is coming

Construction is underway for the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s expansion of its Emergency Department. KRMC expects the project to be completed in October 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center, the largest provider of health and wellness services in northwestern Arizona, is expanding its Emergency Department, doubling the number of patient beds. The project will take 19 months, but it should prove its value. There will be a new ambulance bay and additional waiting areas.

“That will be a vast improvement both for patients and our staff,” KRMC Public Relations Specialist Teri Williams said. “Right now, the emergency department is too crowded.”

Artist rendering of the KRMC Emergency Department expansion upon completion in October 2020. (Courtesy KRMC)

To get the additional space, the existing ER will be expanded eastward toward Stockton Hill Road where the current emergency parking lot is located. A new ambulance bay and ER entrance will be constructed on the north side of the building.

The plan is ambitious and the work began promptly on Wednesday, May 1. A temporary ambulance bay is being built on the north side of KRMC at the pharmacy entrance, which is now closed to the public. People are urged to use the main hospital entrance instead.

“We’ve planned for it for a long time,” Williams said. “Things are going smoothly so far. It’s a change, but I wouldn’t call it an inconvenience.”

After completing the temporary bay by May 20, construction of the permanent ambulance bay and a new public entrance will begin on the north side of the building. Expected completion is August 1, 2019.

At that time, KRMC will close the current ambulance bay facing Stockton Hill Road and redirect ambulances through the north parking lot to the new bay. Ambulances traveling northbound on Stockton Hill Road will cross over to KRMC on Sycamore Avenue.

Once the new north-side entrance is open to public, the existing ER entrance facing Stockton Hill Road will be closed. A fenced construction zone will be established around the current emergency parking area. This will stay in place until the building expansion is completed around October 1, 2020.

From now through August 1, 2019, people should continue to use the existing ER entrance and emergency parking area. However, after August 1, public access to the ER will be redirected to the new entrance on the north side of the building. Emergency parking will be built in the north parking lot.

“There are many phases of the project, but communication is the key,” Williams said. “We certainly apologize for any inconveniences.”

For any questions or concerns, call KRMC Public Relations at 928-681-5061.

