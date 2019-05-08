Horoscopes | May 9, 2019

Birthdays: Steve Yzerman, 54; John Corbett, 58; Billy Joel, 70; Candice Bergen, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A journey will lead to information. Whether you take a trip physically, spiritually or intellectually, what you gain will help you make a positive move in a direction that will help you achieve a life goal.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity to invest, make extra cash or receive an unexpected gift looks promising. Striving to be at your very best mentally, financially and physically will help put you in a position to advance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for new possibilities and work toward developing partnerships with people who share your views. Strive to be your best and do your best.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Preparation is everything. Live your dreams, stop procrastinating and make things happen.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on personal improvements, socializing with like-minded people and taking care of unfinished business. Walk away from negativity and inconsistency.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have what it takes to get things done as long as you don’t let personal issues interfere with your plans. Associate with people who have something to contribute.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in something that challenges you and builds your enthusiasm and belief in who you are and what you are capable of doing. Discuss problems and solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get moving. You can accomplish a lot if you communicate openly. Prepare to mix old ideas with new technology or concepts; you will be able to make a positive change.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Evaluate how you earn your living, and consider what you want to do next. Personal improvements and upgrading your skills will help you get ahead.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Making a move, nurturing an important relationship and taking a healthier approach to the way you live are encouraged. Change begins within yourself.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop worrying about what others are doing, and do what suits you. Physical challenges will prompt you to start a daily routine that will give you added strength and stamina to reach your goals.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a step back and evaluate what’s going on around you. If someone is acting up, behaving inconsistently or being excessive, distance yourself and move on to people and projects that are working toward a worthy cause.