Manzanita Elementary golf tourney pays off

KINGMAN – Manzanita Elementary School raised over $4,000 during its golf tournament Saturday, May 4 that went toward new playground and technology equipment for students.

“We are really grateful for the community supporting the school and the businesses and golfers that participated,” Lindsay Wolsey, Manzanita assistant principal said.

This year, the tournament featured 10 teams that participated in the tournament and each year the school is looking for it to grow. Last year, funds from the tournament and from student council helped bring a new swing set to the campus.