OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 08
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCC commencement set for Friday

Kayla Crowe is one of about 300 students who will be graduating from Mohave Community College on Friday during its commencement ceremony in Bullhead City. (Photo courtesy of Kayla Crowe)

Kayla Crowe is one of about 300 students who will be graduating from Mohave Community College on Friday during its commencement ceremony in Bullhead City. (Photo courtesy of Kayla Crowe)

Daily Miner Staff Report
Originally Published: May 8, 2019 7:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – More than 600 college students will soon graduate from Mohave Community College.

The college announced that 587 students are graduating. That number will go higher because students are still submitting graduation applications. Of the 587, there are 353 students who will earn associate degrees, while 234 will earn certificates.

Approximately 300 students have confirmed they will be participating in the college’s commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday at the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.

One of those is Kayla Crowe. When she was in high school, she was told she wasn’t college material. She is now graduating with a college degree in social and behavioral science. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Thanks to what she learned at MCC, Crowe is working at Southwest Behavioral and Health Services.

“Classes that I took at MCC, such as abnormal psychology and substance rehabilitation, have helped me be significantly more effective in helping our community members who are struggling or experiencing moments of difficulty,” she said.

The 234 students earning college certificates are primarily graduating from one of the college career and technical education programs that focus on teaching students the skills needed to land good paying local jobs.

During the commencement ceremony, one graduating MCC student will be awarded $10,000 cash, to spend however they desire. This student will be second annual recipient of the Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. The first recipient was 2018 graduate Ronald Marcks.

The award is established through an endowment provided by James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend, the late Kathy Hodel.

Hodel was a longtime booster for the college, serving on the Board of Governors and the MCC Foundation. The MCC Havasu campus library is named after her.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave Community College student will be awarded $10,000 at commencement
MCC Phi Theta Kappa honors graduating members
MCC will always remember, honor Kathy Hodel
MCC to give $10K to outstanding graduates after $200K donation funds endowment at MCC
Nearly 600 to graduate from MCC

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News