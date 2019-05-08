MCC commencement set for Friday
KINGMAN – More than 600 college students will soon graduate from Mohave Community College.
The college announced that 587 students are graduating. That number will go higher because students are still submitting graduation applications. Of the 587, there are 353 students who will earn associate degrees, while 234 will earn certificates.
Approximately 300 students have confirmed they will be participating in the college’s commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday at the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
One of those is Kayla Crowe. When she was in high school, she was told she wasn’t college material. She is now graduating with a college degree in social and behavioral science. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Thanks to what she learned at MCC, Crowe is working at Southwest Behavioral and Health Services.
“Classes that I took at MCC, such as abnormal psychology and substance rehabilitation, have helped me be significantly more effective in helping our community members who are struggling or experiencing moments of difficulty,” she said.
The 234 students earning college certificates are primarily graduating from one of the college career and technical education programs that focus on teaching students the skills needed to land good paying local jobs.
During the commencement ceremony, one graduating MCC student will be awarded $10,000 cash, to spend however they desire. This student will be second annual recipient of the Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. The first recipient was 2018 graduate Ronald Marcks.
The award is established through an endowment provided by James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend, the late Kathy Hodel.
Hodel was a longtime booster for the college, serving on the Board of Governors and the MCC Foundation. The MCC Havasu campus library is named after her.
