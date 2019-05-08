Mother’s Day Tea celebrates families; KRMC Foundation receives $5K for hospice home
KINGMAN – Mother’s Day is around the corner and ladies at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Joan and Diana Hospice gathered around to enjoy some tea and finger foods.
Rhoda Barr, bereavement counselor at the hospice home, said the center has hosted a Mother’s Day Tea for 12 years, and for nine years it has been held at the hospice home.
The event is part of the bereavement program at the hospice home.
People who have lost a loved one while being under the care of Joan and Diana Hospice are invited to attend.
Mary Chan, an active community member, has raised over $5,000 for the KRMC Foundation, which will go to the hospice center.
Since 2005, she has been an active volunteer raising money for the hospice center, and each year she has made it her goal to raise more and more.
Chan raised money for the hospice home because she has had people near and dear to her heart who have been through illnesses, and she is always thinking of the families.
One person who was affected by cancer was her own husband. The hospice home dedicated a room to her husband, and Chan said it’s decorated in an oriental style theme and above the bed has the word “comfort” in Chinese.
“And everybody needs comfort,” Chan said. “We all need comfort and the family needs comfort.”
Barr said if any community member has lost a family member, the hospice home provides a safe place to grieve and find support. For more information on the free program, call Barr at 928-692-4680.
