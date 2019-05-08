Page police investigating death of a 6-year-old girl
PAGE, Ariz. — Police in the northern Arizona city of Page say they are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl.
Police say the child was unresponsive when brought to the hospital by her baby-sitter around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hospital staff called police, but the girl died before officers arrived on the scene.
Her name hasn't been released yet.
Police say there were no signs of trauma on the girl's body, but homicide has not been ruled out.
The Coconino County Medical Examiner will try to determine how the child died.
According to police, the girl's parents and the baby-sitter are cooperating in the investigation.
