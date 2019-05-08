OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 08
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Picking up after mom is lifelong family dilemma

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: My mom has never been what you would call a housekeeper. Dad did all the shopping, cooking and cleaning. As a child, I remember our house always being a mess. Mom worked, and I don’t know why she never felt like she needed to clean up after herself. My dad would straighten up after her, and there were often arguments about it.

Fast forward. Dad passed away three years ago, and my mom hasn’t changed. She leaves things all over the house like she did before -- dishes, bowls, soda cans, shoes. The first year, I would go over and clean only to return a couple of days later and find the place a mess again. She won’t let cleaning people in because she “doesn’t like the smell of the cleaning products.”

I feel like a bad daughter because at this point, I won’t go over to her house anymore. I cannot spend time there. If this were new behavior, I would be concerned, but it’s been this way as long as I can remember. She seems to not care that the place is a mess all the time. I feel bad for not helping her anymore. My daughter won’t visit her either. What do I do? – Miffed About the Mess in Virginia

Dear Miffed: Don’t feel guilty. Because your mother is the way she is and always has been like this, take her out or to your home when you want to visit with her.

Dear Abby: I found out a few years ago that the first love of my life, my college sweetheart, was murdered by her husband in 1999. At the time, I was married. My wife died three years ago, and I now live with a significant other.

I never got closure. Now that I know about my girlfriend’s brutal death, I have thought about contacting her family, who live in another state. Would it be all right to do that, or am I just reliving my past and need to move on? I am torn about what to do. What do you suggest? – Conflicted In New Mexico

Dear Conflicted: Write her parents a letter and tell them you only recently heard about your former girlfriend’s death. And when you do, express to them that she will always live in your heart, and share a pleasant memory of her with them. I’m sure they will be appreciative.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Dad’s affair brings misery to his family and to him
Dear Abby | Graduate longs to distance himself from family strife
Dear Abby | Visiting is a one-way street for sisters refusing to travel
Dear Abby | Marriage loses intimacy after accident disables husband
Dear Abby: Young cyberbullying victim admits to cutting herself

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News