Pushing moped down middle of the road leads to drug arrest
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say after being spotted walking down the middle of Thompson Avenue while pushing a moped, a Kingman man tried to make a run for it Tuesday, May 7.
Larry Duane Blackwell Jr., 39, was grabbed by deputies before he could flee and began struggling with law enforcement officials at about 9:40 a.m. The deputies reported Blackwell reached into his pocket and tried to turn his back to them.
The deputies said they saw Blackwell remove something white from his pocket and throw it onto a nearby roof. Deputies then got control of Blackwell and restrained him.
MCSO ran a records check and found Blackwell to have active arrest warrants for probation violation and failure to pay.
Deputies went to the homeowner who had the object thrown onto their roof and got a ladder. Deputies found a white, balled-up baggie that was slightly opened. The baggie purportedly had a white, crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.
A pat search of Blackwell allegedly turned up more of the white, crystal substance. The items were then tested and supposedly came back positive for 29 grams of meth.
Blackwell is at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for felony resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, dangerous drug possession for sale, and drug paraphernalia possession. He is being held on $21,000 bond for all charges.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
