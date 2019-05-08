Ramp closures in place on Interstate 40 near Seligman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for an extended closure of the east- and westbound Interstate 40B at Exit 121 on- and off-ramps for repaving.

The closure is in place daily from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, May 30.

The work will require the following restrictions:

• Eastbound I-40 Exit 121 off-ramp will be closed.

• Westbound I-40 on-ramp at Exit 121 will be closed.

• Automated flagging stations will direct drivers through the work zone.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

• A 20-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

