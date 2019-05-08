OFFERS
Ramp closures in place on Interstate 40 near Seligman

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will repair three bridges on the west exit of Business Route 40 into Seligman. Exit 121 will be closed from June 2018 through April 2019 while crews do the work. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Originally Published: May 8, 2019 7:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for an extended closure of the east- and westbound Interstate 40B at Exit 121 on- and off-ramps for repaving.

The closure is in place daily from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, May 30.

The work will require the following restrictions:

• Eastbound I-40 Exit 121 off-ramp will be closed.

• Westbound I-40 on-ramp at Exit 121 will be closed.

• Automated flagging stations will direct drivers through the work zone.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

• A 20-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Information provided by ADOT

