Rants and Raves | May 9, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Boy scout hiking trip: This is just terribly sad. How does a boy scout end up dead from a hiking trip? Who is supposed to be in charge, and how could this happen? These are still kids. One will not be growing up.

Good grief! How did they drop such a tiny baby? I understand they can be pretty slippery. But, those people are pros.

McSally cross border commerce and Rant/Rave praising McSally: True we depend on cross border commerce, but saying that Martha McSally is “following” in John McCain’s footsteps is ludicrous. John McCain believed in the Rule of Law and Constitution, not in the “Rule of Trump.” Don’t taint his legacy!

Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden, surely you jest? Texas Roadhouse is headquartered in Kentucky not Texas, we are at least in real cowboy country. Olive Garden, heaven forbid. We have four Italian restaurants.



Penalty for cruelty to animals: This needs to be done. You are not putting animals over children. Use your head. Cruelty to animals moves on to children and other people. They also need to be on an abuse register. And not be allowed animals ever.