When it comes to wildfires, Mohave County is now the second-most active region in the state

KINGMAN – It is hard to say why it is happening in Mohave County this year, Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. It is not that people here are more careless than in other counties. But one thing does not change – humans are the leading cause of wildfires in Arizona.

Mohave County already has had 14 fires this year. The last one, according to Davila, was the Sunday, March 31 Walnut and Beach Fire, which started along the Colorado River near Body Beach and consumed 55 acres. That was the second fire in the same area within weeks. Another, larger fire engulfed Body Beach earlier in March, razing more than 80 acres of land and spreading as far south as the Havasu Riviera.

“That puts you guys second in the state,” Davila said. “Only Cochise County has had more so far. Last year Mohave County had 40 fires, which made it third busiest county in 2018. Also, keep in mind, these are state fires only. Meaning fires suppressed on state-owned or managed lands. These numbers do not include the feds or tribes.”

Last week, the Arizona Fire Management Department once again advised Mohave County residents to be proactive in preventing such fires from occurring.

“While driving around, our prevention officers see a lot of private property that is not secured properly,” Davila said.

“We see a lot of homes and yards that need to be cleared. People need to understand that they need to create a natural barrier between the house and the fire. We really need people to get out and clean their properties up.”

What else can you do?

Trim back dry and dead vegetation, including limbs that touch a home, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management advises. Always keep your lawn watered and mowed, cut back overgrown grasses, clean out gutters and clean debris of porches, and remove flammable materials from around the home. Drivers are advised to maintain their vehicles’ tires and secure tow chains to avoid sparks that could create roadside fires. Don’t drive on underinflated tires and don’t toss cigarettes.

Last June, the 377 Fire in Navajo County started when dragging metal attached to a trailer sparked several fires along 24 miles of State Route 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook. Those fires grew into a 5,000-acre wildfire that closed the highway for four days and prompted evacuations.

“Roadside fires continue to be one of the biggest causes of Arizona’s wildfires every year, especially on heavily traveled highways like Interstates 10 and 17. A majority of these roadside fires are preventable, yet they continue to happen,” Davila said. “Please do your part to help keep wildfire activity low this summer.”