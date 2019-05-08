OFFERS
Why are so many horses dying? Turf Paradise looks to find answers

Dr. Verlin Jones takes a gentle approach when approaching and dealing with Down Hill Run so the horse isn’t alarmed. (Photo by Jake Goodrick/Cronkite News)

JAKE GOODRICK, Cronkite News
Originally Published: May 8, 2019 7:16 p.m.

PHOENIX – Amid hundreds of stables and thousands of stalls that comprise the backside of Turf Paradise racetrack, Dr. Verlin Jones approaches Scott for Her with a smile and a “good morning.”

The 4-year-old mare’s trainer, Adriana Vallejo, guides the brown thoroughbred with a splash of white running the length of her nose out of her stall to be examined by Jones.

Although the horse appears healthy, on this day she is scheduled to race, which means she is also scheduled for a now-mandatory pre-race exam.

It has become common practice at Turf Paradise, where officials announced in January that it is investigating an uptick in equine deaths since the 2017-18 meet, more than double the national average.

It is a storyline that has also dominated national headlines. The disqualification of Maximum Security in Sunday’s Kentucky Derby raised questions about horse safety and came just a month after reports that 23 thoroughbreds have died during races or training at California’s Santa Anita Park since late December.

“This is our life,” jockey Scott Stevens said. “This is how we make a living and you know, if you don’t love the horse, you don’t belong on the backside.”

The track’s priority now is to find an answer to this question: Why are so many of its horses dying?

Jones hopes the pre-race exam can help provide some of them. Dressed in a white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows and stone-washed Wrangler jeans, he calmly approaches Scott for Her and gently lifts her front left leg, which he bends at the knee. He feels for the fluidity of her joint movements.

“Well, I take a look at the knees, the ankles, the tendons and ligaments – see if they’re normal just on observation,” Jones said. “And then when I watch the horse go, I want to see how he travels. Is he traveling sound? Is he a little bit off? How’s he moving?”

After examining each front leg, Jones assuredly pats his hand down Scott for Her’s back, feeling for any abnormalities while also signaling to the horse that he is approaching her hind legs. He bends her back legs inward at the knee – inspecting them the same as the front – before setting her hoofs back on the dirt ground of the shedrow.

At the end of the exam, Jones instructs Vallejo to jog her horse down the row of stalls and back, so he could look for any oddities in the mare’s stride.

She passes the inspection, as did the other 64 horses examined by Jones and his counterpart, Dr. Jeff Aldridge, on this race-day morning at Turf Paradise.

Pre-race exams used to be given out sporadically at Turf Paradise – about 15 horses per race day, chosen at the steward’s discretion – but that changed recently in lieu of an increase in breakdowns on the track, and consequently, a spike in horse fatalities.

Arizona experienced 50 combined equine deaths related to afternoon racing, training and non-exercise related deaths, according to a report of the 2017-18 racing season. Training and non-exercise deaths, with 19 total in the state, came in close to the national average.

The same could not be said for the 31 racing-related fatalities, 27 of which occurred at Turf Paradise.

In 2017, nationally there were 1.61 equine deaths per 1,000 starts, a start being defined as a horse that leaves the paddock for the post. However, Arizona averaged 3.41 deaths per 1,000 starts, more than double the national average, according to the 2017-18 Arizona Fatality Breakthrough Project from the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Breakdowns occur suddenly and are typically caused when a horse fractures a bone on the track. Thoroughbred and quarter horses usually found on race tracks are unable to lie down for extended periods of time to rest their injuries, and therefore have virtually no chance of recovering.

When a breakdown occurs, the horse is euthanized on-site after a medical evaluation and then carted off the track.

Turf Paradise runs a much longer meet than the two other horse racing tracks in Arizona – Rillito Race Track in Tucson and the Sonoita County Fairgrounds – which explains why Turf Paradise experienced the bulk of the equine deaths in Arizona.

Still, Turf Paradise General Manager Vincent Francia characterized the loss of even one horse as devastating.

“Any death – one horse suffering a fatality – is too many for us,” Francia said.

The race track embraced reform in an effort to understand the possible reasons for the unusually high number of deaths in hopes of solving the problem.

“We haven’t been able to put our finger on a specific cause of what’s contributing to these fatalities,” Francia said. “And by ‘we,’ I mean it’s not only the race track, it’s the horsemen, it’s the (Department of Gaming Racing Division), which is the agency which regulates the race track.”

