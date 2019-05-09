City keeps Matrix Design Group contract for I-11 East project

KINGMAN – The City hired Matrix Design Group back in June 2018 to provide program manager services for the Interstate 11 East Kingman Connection project.

The agreement includes several tasks related to the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway Interchange and roadway. If City staff were to take the remaining items, there is a chance to save up to $430,000, if Council decided to pursue development agreements for the right of way acquisition, then the unused funds could be used for legal counsel.

Council agreed to keep the contract as is, understanding rates may go up if it calls about any of the terms on the contract.

Greg Henry, city engineer, provided council with an update on the details of the agreement and asking council for direction about the time frame and other development agreements to obtain the right away.

“The original agreement was intended to be done in nine to 12 months, so we are less than a month away,” Henry said.

The concern for this is the change in rates. Henry said that there could be a rise in rates if it exceeds the 12 months.

The development of the right away in the original agreement would follow Arizona Department of Transportation protocol where appraisals are obtained and offers are made, but the development agreement would be a change of scope to the original contract, Henry said.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter recommended to leave the contract as is and keep it, and Mayor Jen Miles concurred with the vice mayor.

“It’s premature to examine this contract given the status that we have,” Mayor Miles said.

Due to the term of the contract possibly changing in rate, City Manager Ron Foggin, said rates would possible go up if the City calls Matrix on any of the items in the contract.