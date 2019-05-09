OFFERS
Conservative club hosting Turning Point USA representative

MacKenzie Angelo, the Arizona representative for Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, will speak to the Conservative Republican Club at it regular meeting at noon, Monday, May 13 at the Dambar Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Yo5N5f)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 9, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host a meeting with Turning Point USA to learn how to combat liberalism in American colleges. Its Arizona representative, MacKenzie Angelo, will speak at noon Monday, May 13 at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. The door opens at 11:15 a.m.

“I know many of you are appalled by what is going on in our colleges and universities these days,” wrote CRCK Chairman Laurence Schiff in an invitation letter to the club members. “I think it is, until one has personal experience with it, quite hard to fathom how our universities are turning into Stalinist totalitarian outposts, the vanguard of the AOC/Ilan Omar/Crazy Bernie/Democrat leftist takeover of the country.”

Turning Point is known for maintaining a professor watchlist, which lists college professors it alleges discriminate against conservative students and advance left-wing propaganda in the classroom. It has also been involved in influencing student government elections at a number of colleges and universities: Ohio State University, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and the University of Maryland.

The group was founded by a Fox News star, Charlie Kirk, in 2012. It has operations at over 1,100 high schools and colleges, and Schiff just learned it is moving its headquarters to Phoenix.

“The goal is to educate people and get them involved,” Schiff said. “Turning Point is really taking off, and I find them the most effective among all the conservative organizations who are biting back today. We build conservatism incrementally, and every bit counts.”

