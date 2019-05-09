OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 09
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Mother’s extreme behavior disrupts family gatherings

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 9, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: My mother is 86 and drives everyone in the family crazy when we have to spend time with her. She says things that make people cringe. She’s racist, homophobic, judgmental and critical of everybody and everything.

When we try to point out that what she says hurts people, she starts going into how much she is hurt – daily – by all of us, how “mean” we are to her, and how we are her family and need to be more loving. We all feel sorry for her and hate how lonely she is. We include her in all major holidays and family celebrations, but she is usually the cause of a major blowup or an overall downer for the gathering.

She has no friends. She goes to radical political meetings and constantly tries to push her health products on us.

Do you have any suggestions for how to respond to someone who is so difficult for the whole family? I do love Mom and care about her, but am at my wits’ end. – Reached the End of My Rope

Dear Reached: Your mother isn’t friendless. Her friends are the kindred spirits she sees at the radical political meetings. Because she disrupts family gatherings, you and your siblings need to work out a schedule so each of you sees Mom and takes her out individually. Ignore her comments as much as possible.

Will it be fun? Probably not. But more of her time will be filled, and you all will be able to enjoy the celebrations with her absent.

Dear Abby: I’m a receptionist. There’s a growing trend that people don’t bother to listen to their voicemail. Instead they’ll call our firm and say, “Someone from your office called me. I want to speak with them.” They get angry with me when I tell them I have no way of knowing who called them. Our firm is a large one.

The head of my firm deals with a lot of younger clients, and it seems the younger the person is, the less likely they will listen to any of their voicemails, or their voicemail boxes are full, so it’s impossible to leave a message for them. – Frustrated Receptionist

Dear Frustrated: If someone calls the main number, it may be that it’s the one that showed up on the person’s phone. Tell the caller that he or she has reached the main number, and you need the name of the person before you can make the connection. It’s the truth. It might also be helpful to suggest to your boss that because younger clients often don’t listen to their voicemails or pick up when their phone rings, sending them an email or text might be more efficient.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Unapologetic mother continues affair with married boyfriend
Dear Abby | Family is silently horrified by sister’s midlife crisis
Dear Abby | Brother’s fiancee is unaware of his hidden opiate addiction
Dear Abby | Longtime employee is irked by colleagues’ work ethics
Dear Abby: Daughter with resentful mom must create firm boundaries

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News