Home irrigation help available at Saturday workshop
Originally Published: May 9, 2019 7:29 p.m.
KINGMAN – You may be having trouble designing your home irrigation system or you don’t know where to start.
The Kingman Area Master Gardeners is offering help with its All About Home Irrigation Workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at 3179 E. Suffock Ave.
The workshop is in conjunction with The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Information provided by Kingman Area Master Gardeners
