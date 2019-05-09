Local GOP ponders over the future of recycling

Mohave County Republicans invited sanitation experts to discuss the sad state of recycling in Kingman. The discussion took place during the Mohave Republican Forum meeting on Wednesday.

Even though terms like “emissions” and “carbon footprint” seem to be a big no-no among Republicans in Washington, local leadership appears to be genuinely interested in spreading education about contamination.

City of Kingman Sanitation Manager Ed Tapia spoke at length about the local recycling program, which – after many struggles – was restarted in 2008, but still has only a 47% resident participation rate.

Since Tapia’s department is not funded by the city, but by customers it serves, it struggles for money. Trash trucks are expensive, especially because they have to meet all the government requirements. Also, there’s no facility to sort local recyclables out.

“There’s also an issue of ‘wishful recycling,’” Tapia said. That’s when people attempt to recycle by, for example, putting a dirty pizza box with old newspapers.

Bulldog Disposal & Recycling owner, Ken Watkins, who also serves as a Kingman city councilman, reminded the audience that local recycling efforts restarted the moment when China suddenly stopped taking American recyclables.

At the same time, the U.S. got rid of its own plants to deal with recyclables 15 years ago, when it turned out they couldn’t compete with China.

Watkins advocated for re-opening them, along with the steel mill in Kingman, but was shot down for the same reason, China.

Another important issue to consider is plastic.

“Plastic is a tough thing,” Watkins said. “Should we rinse milk jugs? Maybe this makes sense back east where they have plenty of water. But here, in the west, I think water is more important. Plastic is not worth anything and deteriorates after we use it a couple of times.”

C. Russell of the Clean City Commission declared that “recycling is all about the money.”

He observed some cities manage to make money from recycling, but initial startup costs are expensive. Money is also the reason why people do “wildcat dumping,” often adding garbage to containers with recyclables.

Education is all we can do, Russell said. He talked about a middle school best recycling poster contest and its importance.

Only such efforts as that can guarantee Kingman children will become environmentally responsible adults.

The meeting was attended by a group of about 40 party members. Mayor Jen Miles, Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop, Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair, and Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch were in attendance.