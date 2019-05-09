Older adults tend to live in poverty due to economic insecurity

All of our lives we work toward making sure we are financially stable and can live life to the fullest. Others may not be so lucky and struggle to make ends meet as they grow older.

According to the Community Health Needs Assessment published in 2016, provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center and Mohave County Department of Public Health, over 21% of Mohave County individuals live in poverty as of 2012. That’s worse when compared to other peer counties. The median in the U.S. is a little over 16%.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Mohave County has about 7,173 residents that are ages 60 years and older living below poverty level.

According to the National Council on Aging, over 25 million Americans ages 60 and older are economically insecure. These older adults have difficulty with medical and housing bills piling up, inadequate nutrition, lack of access to transportation, decreasing savings and job losses.

Community organizations such as Western Arizona Council of Governments provides programs for residents of Mohave County. Cat Trobaugh, WACOG community resource specialist, said there’s many programs WACOG offers that are for the senior population.

“We see a lot of older generation clients, but that is the age bracket aging services helps with addressing their needs,” Trobaugh said.

WACOG is an Area Agency on Aging, which means they serve adults over the age of 60, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers in La Paz, Mohave and Yuma counties. They provide services to help older adults live with dignity and independence in their homes.



Many of the programs WACOG offers have a waiting list and funding always fluctuates. Since funding varies, it also varies how many people WACOG can assist.



Trobaugh said they assist those mainly with low incomes and don’t offer assistance based on income, but on the need. It depends on daily living, illness they have, needs and low income.



In Mohave County, nearly 8% of residents ages 65 and older were living below the poverty level from 2010-2014, which is better when compared to most U.S. counties.

According to the Social Security Administration, 21% of married Social Security recipients and 43% of single recipients aged 65 and older depend on 90% of their social security.

According to the Federal Reserve Board, a little over 61% of households in 2013 that were headed by an adult aged 60 and older had some form of debt.

Debt and income aren’t the only issues senior citizens that live in poverty have. They also have issues with health and nutrition. The assessment also states people living in low-income neighborhoods are less likely to have access to healthy foods and space for physical activity.

WACOG and the Kingman Area Food Bank provide nutrition opportunities for seniors in the county. The Kingman Area Food Bank does a senior/poverty program every second Thursday of the month and has been doing so for years.

WACOG has the Meals on Wheels program, which provides food prepared by and packaged by volunteers. The program also provides an opportunity for socialization, friendships and a wellness check.

In 2015, 2.9 million households with a senior aged 65 and older experienced food insecurity, according to the USDA Economic Research Service.

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, 3 out of 5 adults ages 60 and over who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are not enrolled.