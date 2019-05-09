OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 09
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Powell: Policies needed to address slowdown in income growth

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference March 20, 2019. Powell says the U.S. needs to find ways to address a decades-long slowdown in income growth and upward economic mobility. (Public Domain photo)

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference March 20, 2019. Powell says the U.S. needs to find ways to address a decades-long slowdown in income growth and upward economic mobility. (Public Domain photo)

MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer
Originally Published: May 9, 2019 7:28 p.m.

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday the United States needs to find ways to address a decades-long slowdown in income growth and upward economic mobility.

In a speech at a Fed research conference, Powell said that incomes have grown more slowly for middle-class families since the 1970s than for higher-income households.

In the 1950s, more than 80 percent of children born into middle-class households grew up to out-earn their parents. But more recently, only about half do, the Fed chairman said.

“The kind of generational improvements in living standards that were long the hallmark of the American middle class have steadily diminished,” Powell said.

Powell pointed to two factors contributing to the problem: an increase in income inequality and slower growth in worker productivity. Productivity, a key factor to boost living standards, has been weak over the past 10 years of this economic expansion.

Powell also noted a widening gap in economic prospects between those with a college degree and those without one. Well over 90 percent of working-age men in the 1960s held a job, with little difference in employment between those with or without a college degree.

While the share of college-educated working-age men with a job has slipped slightly from more than 95 percent in 1967 to around 90 percent today, it has plunged for other groups, Powell said. In 1967, 90 percent of male high school graduates were working, but that figure has fallen to only about 80 percent today.

In addition to educational discrepancies, Powell said economic resources differ markedly by race, education, occupation and geography. He said it was “crucial” to address these concerns.

“Sound public policies can support families and businesses and help more Americans reach and remain in the middle class,” he said.

Powell did not offer solutions to the problems he raised but said the Fed’s two-day research conference would examine these issues through various research papers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday
Fed raises key rate and sees possible acceleration in hikes
US employers went on a hiring spree in December: 312K jobs
Trump slams rate increases by independent Federal Reserve
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News