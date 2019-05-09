OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 09
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Things to Do | April 28- May 5

Originally Published: May 9, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Friday

Friends of the Kingman Library Book Sale

9-6 p.m. 3269 N. Burbank St. Take advantage as these amazing book sales while helping support the local Kingman Library.

Saturday Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9-5 p.m. Locomotive Park 120 W. Beale St. This Mother’s Day fair will feature vendors, food, bounce houses and live music with the “Krissy Thompson Band”.

Festival of the Arts

10-5 p.m. Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale Street The Annual Kingman Festival of the Arts... Mother’s Day Weekend features, art, crafts, music, entertainment, demonstrations, food, beer and mimosas, kids arts and crafts...more.

Kingman Concert Band

7 p.m. at Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch at 3269 N. Burbak St. Enjoy the Kingman Concert Band as they will perform their fall concert “The Sounds of Broadway”.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m. Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. Come and join in on the fun with the “Kingman Kut-Ups” Square Dance Club. Enjoy an evening of Mainstream & Plus.

Sunday, May 12

Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9-4 p.m. Locomotive Park 120 W. Beale St. This Mother’s Day fair will feature vendors, food, bounce houses and live music with the “Krissy Thompson Band”.

Festival of the Arts

10-4 p.m. Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale Street The Annual Kingman Festival of the Arts... Mother’s Day Weekend features, art, crafts, music, entertainment, demonstrations, food, beer and mimosas, kids arts and crafts...more.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Event Calendar | May 5-12, 2019
Things to do | April 21-28
KABAM festival features best-selling author Fowler
Andy Devine Days Bring Community Together
Events Calendar | August 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News