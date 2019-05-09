Things to Do | April 28- May 5

Friday

Friends of the Kingman Library Book Sale

9-6 p.m. 3269 N. Burbank St. Take advantage as these amazing book sales while helping support the local Kingman Library.

Saturday Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9-5 p.m. Locomotive Park 120 W. Beale St. This Mother’s Day fair will feature vendors, food, bounce houses and live music with the “Krissy Thompson Band”.

Festival of the Arts

10-5 p.m. Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale Street The Annual Kingman Festival of the Arts... Mother’s Day Weekend features, art, crafts, music, entertainment, demonstrations, food, beer and mimosas, kids arts and crafts...more.

Kingman Concert Band

7 p.m. at Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch at 3269 N. Burbak St. Enjoy the Kingman Concert Band as they will perform their fall concert “The Sounds of Broadway”.



Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m. Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. Come and join in on the fun with the “Kingman Kut-Ups” Square Dance Club. Enjoy an evening of Mainstream & Plus.

Sunday, May 12

Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9-4 p.m. Locomotive Park 120 W. Beale St. This Mother’s Day fair will feature vendors, food, bounce houses and live music with the “Krissy Thompson Band”.

Festival of the Arts

10-4 p.m. Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale Street The Annual Kingman Festival of the Arts... Mother’s Day Weekend features, art, crafts, music, entertainment, demonstrations, food, beer and mimosas, kids arts and crafts...more.