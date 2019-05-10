Happy Mother's Day

Another very special day this month. To some, it is just another Sunday. To me, Mother's Day is a biggie, even though my mom has been gone for many years.

Having my sons who live in Kingman just makes the day that much sweeter. No long distance calling, no flowers delivered by strangers. I get to celebrate this day, in person.

It seems that each year I become more grateful I have children. Without them, I would not have the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that comes along with being an OLD parent. Mind you, there is nothing wrong with stepkids, adopted kids and so on. Family is family, no matter the title. They are all your kids.

I believe old age is when we truly reap the rewards. All those crazy years of being a teen and acting stupid are all behind you. ( I was speaking of the kids here, of course.) By this time, they are well established with their own lives, and no longer depending on Mom. Well, Mom is not letting go that easy. I still expect to share a big part in their lives, and I feel that I do.

Never having had daughters, it is not always easy knowing exactly how to treat a daughter-in-law. I have pretty much had to wing it. My very wise mother always said, "If you want to keep your sons close, you had BETTER make nice with your daughter-in-laws."

Having also raised two sons, she knew the ropes. I am very fortunate my daughter-in-laws make it easy to love them.

Some of us have a tendency to dwell on mistakes we made while raising our children. Unless you have found a book called "All the answers to raising children," it was a learning experience for sure. As we get older, we should focus more on the happy events in our children's lives, and the things we did RIGHT. Life may not have been exactly what we expected, but the sacrifices were totally worth it.

Until you become a Mom, you may think that life is all about you. The first time you hold your baby, it changes you forever. Just as it should. I once heard someone say, while seeing an ultrasound of their child for the first time' "How can I love someone so much, who I have never even met?"

As we celebrate another Mother's Day, we will remember all the mother's who have left us, and how very much we loved them. They did their best and now we understand all the things they tried to teach us, and the many times they struggled. No matter what your situation with your mom might be, today is the day to focus on her. Whether it is the memories in your heart that you are left with or another chance to share this day, have a HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.