OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 10
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO looks for suspect involved in fatal hit and run

(Photo courtesy of MCSO)

(Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: May 10, 2019 12:42 p.m.

Document

Reward flyer

Download .PDF

GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives have found the suspected vehicle that could be involved in the fatal hit and run collision that occurred on April 23 in the area of Colorado Road and Brook Drive that resulted in the death of Krisandrea Lynn Pannell-Cashen, 62 of Bullhead City, who was living in Golden Valley at the time.

After a thorough investigation, detectives determined the vehicle involved was possibly a gold, 1999-2004 Chevrolet S10 pickup or blazer type vehicle.

Detectives located the suspected vehicle on April 24 in a wash on the western end of Golden Valley. Detectives responded to the scene, processed the vehicle and found significant evidence to link the vehicle with the collision.

Detectives determined the vehicle was towed to the desert area by an unknown private party. Law enforcement is reaching out to the community to identify the unknown person who towed the vehicle, as well as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Detectives are also attempting to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Joseph Lloyd Whybark, 34 of Golden Valley, for questions regarding the vehicle.

Mohave Silent Witness has offered a reward of $1,500 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in the fatal hit and run collision.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact MCSO and speak to Detective Coffin at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#19-015079.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
Man fatally shot by MCSO ID’d
Three Highway 68 fatalities draw concerns
MCSO detectives shoot, kill male subject in Golden Valley
Sunday, December 30, 2007

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News