Mohave County Most Wanted | May 8, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Shelby Leroy Barker
DOB: 05/27/1993 White Male 5-7 125 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/06/2019
James Robert Pinkerton
DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss for sale, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 05/07/2019
David Keith Roberts
DOB: 06/25/1972 White Male 5-10 145 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Forgery – w/written instrument, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 05/06/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Amy Rosemarie Crump
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Felony; Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/17/2019 Capture: 05/04/2019
Eric Joseph Floyd Jr.
Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd Deg, Class 6 Undesignated; Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 04/18/2019 Capture: 05/04/2019
Jessica Dawn Moore
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Theft credit card – control x2, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/23/2019 Capture: 05/04/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- Mohave 911
