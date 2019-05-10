Mohave County Most Wanted | May 8, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Shelby Leroy Barker

DOB: 05/27/1993 White Male 5-7 125 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/06/2019

James Robert Pinkerton

DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss for sale, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 05/07/2019

David Keith Roberts

DOB: 06/25/1972 White Male 5-10 145 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Forgery – w/written instrument, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 05/06/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Amy Rosemarie Crump

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Felony; Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/17/2019 Capture: 05/04/2019

Eric Joseph Floyd Jr.

Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd Deg, Class 6 Undesignated; Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 04/18/2019 Capture: 05/04/2019

Jessica Dawn Moore

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Theft credit card – control x2, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/23/2019 Capture: 05/04/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department