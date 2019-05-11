Court date set in former state rep’s speeding case

KINGMAN – The speeding case against former State Rep. Paul Mosley continues to roll on. At a status conference on Friday, Parker Justice of the Peace Tiffany Dyer set another status conference for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Mosley’s attorney, David H. Stringer, said he will know who all his witnesses will be by then. He said he would need until that time to interview those witnesses and collect evidence.

Mosley, a resident of Lake Havasu City, is charged with one count of excessive speed, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500.

In late March 2018, Mosley was pulled over north of Parker on State Route 95 for allegedly traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On video recorded from the body cam of La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Maya, Mosley boasts of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity.

The controversy from this case led to Gov. Doug Ducey issuing an Executive Order limiting immunity in some traffic cases.

The prosecutor, Cochise County Attorney Brian McEntire, said legislative immunity only applies to legislators performing their official duties. He noted Mosley was more than 200 miles from the state capitol and the legislature was no longer in session when he was pulled over.

Mosley apologized for his actions during the 2016 election. He lost his bid for re-election at the Republican primary.