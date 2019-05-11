OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 11
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Court date set in former state rep’s speeding case

Former State Representative Paul Mosley apologized after appearing to have been bragging to a La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy on video about driving over speeds of 130 mph. (Image from La Paz County Sheriff’s Office video, file)

Former State Representative Paul Mosley apologized after appearing to have been bragging to a La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy on video about driving over speeds of 130 mph. (Image from La Paz County Sheriff’s Office video, file)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 5:30 p.m.

Arizona state representative brags to officer about speeding by KLPZ

KINGMAN – The speeding case against former State Rep. Paul Mosley continues to roll on. At a status conference on Friday, Parker Justice of the Peace Tiffany Dyer set another status conference for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Mosley’s attorney, David H. Stringer, said he will know who all his witnesses will be by then. He said he would need until that time to interview those witnesses and collect evidence.

Mosley, a resident of Lake Havasu City, is charged with one count of excessive speed, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500.

In late March 2018, Mosley was pulled over north of Parker on State Route 95 for allegedly traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On video recorded from the body cam of La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Maya, Mosley boasts of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity.

The controversy from this case led to Gov. Doug Ducey issuing an Executive Order limiting immunity in some traffic cases.

The prosecutor, Cochise County Attorney Brian McEntire, said legislative immunity only applies to legislators performing their official duties. He noted Mosley was more than 200 miles from the state capitol and the legislature was no longer in session when he was pulled over.

Mosley apologized for his actions during the 2016 election. He lost his bid for re-election at the Republican primary.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mosley speeding case off to slow start
Legislator’s speeding case continued to Nov. 15
Pre-trial hearing for state Rep. Mosley postponed
Mosley alleges ‘selective prosecution’ in speeding case
Arizona ethics committee to consider speeding lawmaker

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News