Former NACFD chief sentenced to no jail time

Former NACFD Chief Wayne Eder at the Mohave County Court House for his hearing on April 9, 2019. Eder was sentenced Friday to a $150 fine and probation for misdemeanor conflict of interest. (Daily Miner file photo)

Former NACFD Chief Wayne Eder at the Mohave County Court House for his hearing on April 9, 2019. Eder was sentenced Friday to a $150 fine and probation for misdemeanor conflict of interest. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 4:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – Judge Rick Lambert sentenced former Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder to serve the same sentence as NACFD board member Sue Wilkin.

Eder will be fined $150 for a class 1 misdemeanor conflict of interest with probation, which terminates when he pays the fine.

Following four days of trial, the jury deliberated for less than an hour April 12 before bringing back a guilty verdict for Eder.

The case focused on a $1,300 fire engine repair at a shop owned by former board member Vic Riccardi, who was on the board at the time of the alleged crime. Eder was found guilty of conflict of interest in taking the engine to Riccardi’s shop for repairs without first taking the matter to the NACFD board.

The jury also found that Eder’s conflict of interest count was “intentional,” according to prosecuting attorney James Schoppmann.

Eder was initially charged with misuse of public funds in addition to the conflict of interest charge, but the former was dismissed by the court on April 10.

