Horoscopes | May 12, 2019

Birthdays: Emily VanCamp, 33; Domhnall Gleeson, 36; Tony Hawk, 51; Ving Rhames, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opening, and step into the spotlight. Make decisions based on what will get you closer to your personal long-term goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Breathe deeply and take time to look at every aspect of a situation. Having a handle on the facts and knowing what you are capable of doing will help you cut to the chase and get things done without too much interference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Open up talks regarding plans that will affect your home and family. Building strong relationships is encouraged, and romance will lead to signing up for something you enjoy doing with the one you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting along with friends and relatives will help keep the peace. Walk away from discord, and promote love, laughter and compassion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in endeavors that interest you and look promising. A challenge that offers gifts or money as a reward will tempt you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Traveling, communicating and socializing with people you don’t get to see often enough will be rejuvenating and spark ideas and plans that will give you something to look forward to. An unexpected change will enhance your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities, and keep moving forward. Plan to do your own thing, and don’t let anyone ruin your day.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open to suggestions, but do what suits you best. A change will turn out better than anticipated if you are relaxed and consider the best way to make the most out of the situation that unfolds.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The more active you are, the less likely you’ll be tempted by someone pressuring you into something you shouldn’t do. Physical fitness, romance and sticking to the people who bring out the best in you are encouraged.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t share secrets. An offer or settlement should be looked at closely and adjusted to meet your needs.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anyone speak for you. Keep busy doing things that calm your nerves and help you make positive changes personally, emotionally and financially.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on making personal changes to the way you handle your money, health or joint ventures. Don’t trust anyone using persuasive tactics.