OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 12
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | May 12, 2019

Originally Published: May 11, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Emily VanCamp, 33; Domhnall Gleeson, 36; Tony Hawk, 51; Ving Rhames, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opening, and step into the spotlight. Make decisions based on what will get you closer to your personal long-term goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Breathe deeply and take time to look at every aspect of a situation. Having a handle on the facts and knowing what you are capable of doing will help you cut to the chase and get things done without too much interference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Open up talks regarding plans that will affect your home and family. Building strong relationships is encouraged, and romance will lead to signing up for something you enjoy doing with the one you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting along with friends and relatives will help keep the peace. Walk away from discord, and promote love, laughter and compassion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in endeavors that interest you and look promising. A challenge that offers gifts or money as a reward will tempt you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Traveling, communicating and socializing with people you don’t get to see often enough will be rejuvenating and spark ideas and plans that will give you something to look forward to. An unexpected change will enhance your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities, and keep moving forward. Plan to do your own thing, and don’t let anyone ruin your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open to suggestions, but do what suits you best. A change will turn out better than anticipated if you are relaxed and consider the best way to make the most out of the situation that unfolds.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The more active you are, the less likely you’ll be tempted by someone pressuring you into something you shouldn’t do. Physical fitness, romance and sticking to the people who bring out the best in you are encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t share secrets. An offer or settlement should be looked at closely and adjusted to meet your needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anyone speak for you. Keep busy doing things that calm your nerves and help you make positive changes personally, emotionally and financially.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on making personal changes to the way you handle your money, health or joint ventures. Don’t trust anyone using persuasive tactics.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | March 31, 2019
Horoscopes | Feb. 25, 2019
Horoscopes | November 20, 2018
Horoscopes | March 27, 2019
Horoscope: Feb. 8, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News