OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 12
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KFD concerned stolen T-shirts could be used to scam residents

Kingman Fire Department is asking for information about stolen T-shirts from a firefighter, and for the public to be aware if anyone is presenting KFD as seeking donations going door-to-door. (KFD photo)

Kingman Fire Department is asking for information about stolen T-shirts from a firefighter, and for the public to be aware if anyone is presenting KFD as seeking donations going door-to-door. (KFD photo)

Originally Published: May 11, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Kingman Fire Department firefighter recently had some T-shirt uniforms stolen. The firefighter reported the incident to administration staff Tuesday, May 7 that the uniforms were stolen Monday, May 6.

KFD said in a press release that the uniforms don’t have value to the public and are the property of the City. KFD policy doesn’t allow for personnel to wear their uniform off duty to any events unless approved by the fire chief.

The press release states if anyone sees someone wearing KFD uniform shirts and is not with fire personnel, or feel that they are out of place, contact Kingman Police Department.

KFD personnel will not go door-to-door soliciting for money, so be aware if anyone is trying to present KFD in this fashion.

If anyone has information on these items, or sees them being worn, contact KFD at 928-753-2891 or KPD at 928-753-2191.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Fire Department issues a scam alert
KFD warns community of fraud
Woman says fake police officer asked for information
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Kingman
***UPDATE*** Brush fire breaks out at end of West Jagerson Avenue Monday afternoon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News