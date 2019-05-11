KFD concerned stolen T-shirts could be used to scam residents

KINGMAN – A Kingman Fire Department firefighter recently had some T-shirt uniforms stolen. The firefighter reported the incident to administration staff Tuesday, May 7 that the uniforms were stolen Monday, May 6.

KFD said in a press release that the uniforms don’t have value to the public and are the property of the City. KFD policy doesn’t allow for personnel to wear their uniform off duty to any events unless approved by the fire chief.

The press release states if anyone sees someone wearing KFD uniform shirts and is not with fire personnel, or feel that they are out of place, contact Kingman Police Department.

KFD personnel will not go door-to-door soliciting for money, so be aware if anyone is trying to present KFD in this fashion.

If anyone has information on these items, or sees them being worn, contact KFD at 928-753-2891 or KPD at 928-753-2191.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department