Lawmakers classify vaping products same as tobacco

Sen. Heather Carter’s bill does leave intact the current law which allows people to buy tobacco products – and now vaping products – at age 18. But it would still allow communities to adopt and keep their own ordinances which have raised the age for the purchase of tobacco and vaping products to 21. (Adobe Image)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 7:21 p.m.

PHOENIX – State senators approved their own crackdown on “vaping" devices and liquids Tuesday, May 7, setting the stage for a fight with some House lawmakers who support an industry-backed bill.

House Bill 2357 as crafted by Sen. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek, effectively would classify vaping products in the same category as tobacco. That means they would be subject to the same laws and rules that govern not just the sale but also where people can use these devices.

More significant for some, it preserves the rights of cities and towns to impose their own stricter regulations.

Carter’s bill does leave intact the current law which allows people to buy tobacco products – and now vaping products – at age 18. But it would still allow communities to adopt and keep their own ordinances which have raised the age for the purchase of tobacco and vaping products to 21.

Last week’s 29-0 Senate vote comes as Rep. John Allen, R-Scottsdale, is trying to line up the votes in the House for Senate Bill 1147. That measure would set the minimum age statewide for tobacco possession at 21.

But it also would override many other local ordinances about how tobacco and vaping products could be sold. And it would allow only “reasonable” zoning regulations about where sales can take place, such as close to schools, all provisions sought by retailers.

Perhaps the most significant – at least for those who sell vaping devices – is that it would leave them and the products they sell in a totally separate legal category from tobacco. And that exempts vaping products from voter-approved state laws that limit where people can – and cannot – smoke, such as in restaurants, movie theaters and near the entrances to buildings.

That’s just fine with Allen.

“Smoking cigarettes has carcinogens in it,” he said. “You don’t want to expose other people to it.”

But he said that’s not the case with vaping.

“Except for artificial flavoring and odors that are put in it, it’s really just vapor with a little bit of nicotine that dissipates very quickly and not a risk to anybody else,” Allen said. “It’s not smoking.”

And Allen said if business owners want to ban vaping, they still can do that. It just wouldn’t be prohibited by state law.

