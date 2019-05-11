A local film producer has a new movie to show

KINGMAN – Neel Patel is known in Kingman not only as the owner of India Spice N Bar, 2890 E. Andy Devine Ave., but also as a determined and devoted film maker. His third movie, “Mr. Deshee,” is ready for its premiere in the capital of international cinema, Cannes, on Sunday, May 19 during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

“Mr. Deshee” is about an Indian man who can’t get a visa, so he pays a handsome sum to an agent in India to help him get to America. When his plane lands, he realizes he’s not in America, but somewhere in Mexico. The agent turns out to be a Mexican coyote who traffics in illegal immigration.

After a dangerous river crossing, Mr. Deshee is taken to Kingman, where a new series of misadventures gets in the way of his quest for freedom and fortune. Will he ever achieve the American Dream?

Patel immigrated to New Jersey in 1996. In 2017, he produced “Party Bus to Hell,” followed with “Art of the Dead” the same year. “Mr. Deshee” is his third movie production.



“This is an international film in Hollywood and Bollywood style in English, not just an Indian movie,” said Patel, whose lifelong dream is to work in the film industry, which is why he moved to Las Vegas in 2003. He also owns the Lido Motel in Kingman and invests in real estate in India. The budget for “Mr. Deshee” was around $300,000.

Patel will visit the Cannes Film Fesitival between May 16 and May 21. The Las Vegas premiere of “Mr. Deshee” is planned for the end of July or August.

But what about the Kingman premiere?

“There will be a Kingman premiere,” Patel assured The Daily Miner. “Either before or after the Vegas premiere in our local theater.”