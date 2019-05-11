OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 12
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

A local film producer has a new movie to show

Neel Patel and Devanny Pinn during a scene from “Mr. Deshee.” (Courtesy/Mr. Deshee)

Neel Patel and Devanny Pinn during a scene from “Mr. Deshee.” (Courtesy/Mr. Deshee)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Neel Patel is known in Kingman not only as the owner of India Spice N Bar, 2890 E. Andy Devine Ave., but also as a determined and devoted film maker. His third movie, “Mr. Deshee,” is ready for its premiere in the capital of international cinema, Cannes, on Sunday, May 19 during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

photo

Kingman’s Neel Patel is taking his third film, “Mr. Deshee” to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it will premiere Sunday, May 19. (Courtesy/Mr. Deshee)

“Mr. Deshee” is about an Indian man who can’t get a visa, so he pays a handsome sum to an agent in India to help him get to America. When his plane lands, he realizes he’s not in America, but somewhere in Mexico. The agent turns out to be a Mexican coyote who traffics in illegal immigration.

After a dangerous river crossing, Mr. Deshee is taken to Kingman, where a new series of misadventures gets in the way of his quest for freedom and fortune. Will he ever achieve the American Dream?

Patel immigrated to New Jersey in 1996. In 2017, he produced “Party Bus to Hell,” followed with “Art of the Dead” the same year. “Mr. Deshee” is his third movie production.

“This is an international film in Hollywood and Bollywood style in English, not just an Indian movie,” said Patel, whose lifelong dream is to work in the film industry, which is why he moved to Las Vegas in 2003. He also owns the Lido Motel in Kingman and invests in real estate in India. The budget for “Mr. Deshee” was around $300,000.

Patel will visit the Cannes Film Fesitival between May 16 and May 21. The Las Vegas premiere of “Mr. Deshee” is planned for the end of July or August.

But what about the Kingman premiere?

“There will be a Kingman premiere,” Patel assured The Daily Miner. “Either before or after the Vegas premiere in our local theater.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Multi-faceted businessman Patel casting for third movie production
India Spice-N-Bar serving up crowds
Local premiere of Kingman-based movie planned
Secrets of the Desert movie to premiere at Hot Rod Caf&#233; in Kingman
Movie filmed in Kingman set for world premiere

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News