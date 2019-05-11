Long stretch of Andy Devine Avenue to get much needed repaving
KINGMAN – Milling and paving of Andy Devine Avenue from Stockton Hill Road to Michael Street (before Interstate 40 interchange), starts Monday, May 13 through June 6.
• Two northbound lanes will be closed starting Monday, May 13. Crews will mill the existing surface and repave the two lanes. Northbound traffic will be moved to the center lane during this time.
After milling and paving the two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes will closed starting the week of Monday, May 20.
• The southbound traffic will move to the center lane. After crews complete construction and temporary road markings are installed, southbound lanes will reopen and the center lane will close for several days for milling and paving.
New striping will be installed Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29. All businesses will remain open throughout the project and crews will maintain proper signage to direct the public in and out of businesses.
Information provided by City of Kingman
