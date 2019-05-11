Mohave Community College board raises taxes

KINGMAN – Mohave County residents – including Kingman – will see a small tax increase after Mohave Community College’s governing board unanimously approved a tax levy for the coming year.

Two citizens spoke against the increase at the meeting at MCC’s Bullhead City campus during Friday’s public Truth in Taxation hearing on the matter. The event was broadcast live to all MCC campuses.

The levy would increase by slightly less than one cent under the plan, adding about $2.59 to a homeowner’s tax bill for a house valued at $100,000. The 2% hike is expected to raise $494,224 for MCC for fiscal year 2019-2020. The district’s total primary property tax rate is 1.3255.

Arizona Revised Statues make it possible for community colleges to increase property tax levies each year by 2% over the prior year’s amount.

The money is expected to be placed in MCC’s general fund to help the college cover the increasing costs of providing higher education county residents. Some of those rising costs include covering unfunded mandates from the state and federal government regarding wages and covering increasing costs for all services and products.