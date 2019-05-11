OFFERS
Sun, May 12
Obituary | Donald Marmie

Originally Published: May 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Don passed away in the predawn hours of March 30 with Bettye, his wife and best friend of 62 years, at his side. Don was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania on June 3, 1932. Don served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, and afterward he attended the University of Buffalo. He worked with the United Glassworkers Union for several years and then moved to Hawaii where he owned and operated Hawaii Burglar Alarm Company. He retired in 1983 and traveled until 1989, when he moved to Kingman, where he lived for the next 22 years. While there, he served as a volunteer at the Del E. Webb Fitness Center.

Don is preceded into death by his parents; Bernard and Edith (Dominique), and sister; Donna. His sister; Geraldine, followed him in death on April 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife; Bettye, two children; Sheryl of Goodyear, Arizona, and Jeffery of Cave Creek, Arizona, two grandchildren; Christine and Raven, two brothers; Bernard of Donora, Pennsylvania, and Raymond of Pahrump, Nevada, nephew; Michael Puskar of Lackawanna, New York.

Don will forever be in our hearts.

Funeral was held at The National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona. Final arrangements were made by Heritage Sun West.

