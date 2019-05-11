Prep Baseball: Bathauer brothers highlight all-region honorees

KINGMAN – Twin brothers Mike and Matt Bathauer are quite familiar with tallying accomplishments together – not only on the field, but in life.

The Lee Williams High School baseball seniors can now add another achievement to their list after garnering player of the year honors in back-to-back seasons.

Matt was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year for the second straight year, while Mike was selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Offensive Player of the Year after being named Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Patrick O’Boyle made it a clean sweep of three of the four awards by being selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year for the second straight season after the Vols finished 15-1 and won another region title.

Garrett Diem garnered all-region first team honors, while Justin Martinez, Addis Guzman and Wyatt Talk were named to the second team.

Dylan Petersen was an Honorable Mention selection to round out the Vols honorees.

Lee Williams graduates five seniors in the Bathauers, Martinez, Talk and Nick Oestman.

Lee Williams will have a much younger team in 2020 with just three juniors returning as seniors.