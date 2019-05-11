OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 11
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Baseball: Bathauer brothers highlight all-region honorees

Matt Bathauer, above, was selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Twin brother Mike was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Offensive Player of the Year. (Daily Miner file photo)

Matt Bathauer, above, was selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Twin brother Mike was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Offensive Player of the Year. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 3:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Twin brothers Mike and Matt Bathauer are quite familiar with tallying accomplishments together – not only on the field, but in life.

The Lee Williams High School baseball seniors can now add another achievement to their list after garnering player of the year honors in back-to-back seasons.

Matt was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year for the second straight year, while Mike was selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Offensive Player of the Year after being named Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Patrick O’Boyle made it a clean sweep of three of the four awards by being selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year for the second straight season after the Vols finished 15-1 and won another region title.

Garrett Diem garnered all-region first team honors, while Justin Martinez, Addis Guzman and Wyatt Talk were named to the second team.

Dylan Petersen was an Honorable Mention selection to round out the Vols honorees.

Lee Williams graduates five seniors in the Bathauers, Martinez, Talk and Nick Oestman.

Lee Williams will have a much younger team in 2020 with just three juniors returning as seniors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: O Bathauer brothers, where art thou? On the 4A Grand Canyon Region team
All Region: Seven Lady Bulldogs garner honors
Prep Football: Bathauer brothers, Herrera named to All-Region 1st team
Prep Football: Makaiwi-Stroup, Juelfs lead all-region honorees
Prep Basketball: Lady Bulldogs trio honored by 3A West Region

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News