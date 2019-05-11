OFFERS
Prep Baseball: Bulldogs, Tigers rack up all-region accolades

Kingman High senior Luke Ness, center, was named 3A West Region Player of the Year, while classmate Hayden Tanner, background left, was tabbed as 3A West Region Defensive Player of the Year. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 3:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – There is no denying it, the Kingman High School baseball team had one of its best seasons in school history during 2019.

So it is not too surprising the Bulldogs took three of the four major all-region awards.

Luke Ness led the way as the 3A West Region Player of the Year, while fellow senior Hayden Tanner was named 3A West Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Chad Baitinger rounded out the top accolades as 3A West Region Coach of the Year after leading Kingman to a 12-5 overall record, highlighted by a 3A West Region title.

Ness and Tanner were also selected to the all-region first team along with seniors Rilee Araya and Dante Bravo.

Kingman Academy’s Wyatt Hall, Kaden Bean, Ryan Hurley and Joey Sanfilippo joined the group of Bulldogs on the first team.

Kingman’s TJ Harviston and Daniel Oliver were all-region second team honorees along with Academy’s Braden Judd.

A trio of Bulldogs – Zach McCray, Connor Ocampo and Coleton Padilla – joined Tigers sophomore Isaac Bridges as Honorable Mention selections.

Academy finished 11-8 overall and advanced to the state tournament during its first year in the 3A Conference.

