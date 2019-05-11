OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 11
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Golf: Academy’s Jake Scott ties for 21st at state

Kingman Academy junior Jake Scott shot a 19-over 165 during the two-day Division III State Golf Championship at the Catalina Course of the Omni Tucson National. (Courtesy)

Kingman Academy junior Jake Scott shot a 19-over 165 during the two-day Division III State Golf Championship at the Catalina Course of the Omni Tucson National. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: May 11, 2019 3:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Improvement is improvement, even if it is by small margins.

Jake Scott knows that all too well after the Kingman Academy High School junior tied for 21st during the two-day Division III State Golf Championship at the Catalina Course of the Omni Tucson National.

“I know that I only scored one place better this year, but I definitely think I’ve improved a lot since last year,” Scott said. “I just have to work harder for next year and see what I can do.”

Scott had aspirations of finishing in the top 10 and at one point was in the running for it, but ended up tallying another top-25 finish after he tied for 22nd last season.

“I think at one point I was in eighth place, but I didn’t know that until the very end,” Scott said. “It kind of gives me confidence knowing that I can place in the top 10. It also makes me a little upset that I wasn’t able to finish in the top 10. But that’s OK, there’s always next year.”

Scott shot an 80 on Day 1 and then followed it up with an 85 on Day 2.

That performance gave him a 19-over 165 to join five others in a tie for 21st.

“He did a great job,” said Tigers coach BJ Maticic. “I know he wanted to do better – his goal was to be in the top 10 this year. He’s capable of doing it, but golf is one of those sports where almost a flick of a switch things change for you. And that’s what happened for him.”

Scott also had to battle more adversity than a year ago, which played into his performance.

“I think the conditions were harder this year,” he said. “There was a little more wind this year, too. I still placed better, so that just shows how everyone else played compared to me this year as well. So it was a little tougher for everyone this year.”

But he knows he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of Maticic.

“He’s a great coach,” Scott said. “He helped me a lot. I don’t think I would have been able to play as well without him. I definitely appreciate everything that he does for me.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jake Scott to represent Kingman Academy at D-III Golf State Championship
Prep Golf: Academy’s Jake Scott finishes tied for 22nd at D-III State Championship
Prep Golf: Kingman Academy takes 2nd place at Section 5 match
Prep Golf: Kingman Academy wins season opener at Cerbat Cliffs
Kingman Academy golf wins

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News