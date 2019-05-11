OFFERS
Sun, May 12
Rants and Raves | May 12, 2019

Originally Published: May 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

IGA Agreement: In the making for over two years. All they had to do was tarnish an 81- and a 77-year-old volunteers with life threatening jail sentences. Both City and county governments should be ashamed of their deception.

KRMC: I agree that KRMC is a good place to be if you encounter any kind of heart issue. I actually have the same doctor that was mentioned, and feel grateful that he is associated with this hospital. He is great.

Harry, Meghan thrilled at son’s birth: Welcome little Prince Archie! Amazing how Americans still follow the Brits. Best wishes to Meghan and Harry and this little American-English boy. A shame sweet Diana isn’t there to greet him also. I’m sure she is watching.

“Why I hope to be just like my Ma” by Tom Purcell: Loved this column. Couldn’t have picked a better one for Mother’s Day. I’ve happily known women like this. One was my Granny who lived alone until past age 96, walked to the store daily, and milked her cow into her 80s.

KRMC live up to my expectations: You are right, Dennis. Total competency and positive care at KRMC. Mohave County is blessed to have such a great institution.

Barr skips House hearing: Never in our history has the House planned to let their attorneys do the questioning rather than themselves. Again, Barr immediately supplied the Mueller report, in a private room, to be read with practically no redactions. Not one Democrat showed up.

BOS defies AG: Now the Board is balking at serving the very people they were elected to serve. Truly unbelievable. Not the Board of Supervisors so much as Board of Elitists.

Barr skips House hearings: Trump for U.S.’s first dictator! Not due to intelligence, but to his conniving personal henchmen McConnell, Miller, Nunez, Barr, and Graham. Repubs apparently respect self-admitted crotch grabbers who would rush to phone Putin with America’s business (Mueller Report).

