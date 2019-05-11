State Briefs: Indian man dies in immigration custody in La Paz County

PARKER (AP) – U.S. immigration officials say a man from India died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Arizona.

ICE officials say 21-year-old Simratpal Singh was found unresponsive and not breathing at the La Paz County Jail near the California border last week.

Singh was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was order to determine the cause of death.

Officials say Singh was transferred into ICE custody after he posted bond on charges of assault and sexual assault.

The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Mohave County Sheriff Department to conduct an investigation.

The agency says five people have died in its custody since last October.

A Mexican man who was showing flu symptom died in ICE custody in Arizona early last month.

Coconino County deputy fatally shoots man wielding handgun

PARKS (AP) – The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a gun-wielding man was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy during an encounter with deputies responding to a domestic violence report.

The Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured in the incident in which 43-year-old Paul Mcvicker was killed early Saturday on a road near Parks, a rural community about 17 miles west of Flagstaff.

According to a Sheriff's Office statement, one deputy shot Mcvicker after he got out of his parked car while holding a handgun, refused to drop it and continued to advance on the deputies.

The statement said deputies were responding to a report that Mcvicker allegedly pulled a gun on his ex-wife during an argument at their residence before driving off.

A multiagency team will investigate the shooting.

Authorities: Arizona man accidentally shot friend in face

PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he accidentally and fatally shot his friend in the face.

Maricopa County court documents say Destin Molina pulled the trigger on a Mossberg Model 88 shotgun he thought was unloaded on Thursday and shot 20-year-old Omar Davis.

Police say no evidence suggested a fight or argument had occurred before the shooting.

Authorities say Davis died from the gunshot wound.

Arizona governor signs bill legalizing nunchucks

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona is lifting the legal restrictions around owning nunchucks.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed legislation to remove nunchucks from the list of deadly weapons that are illegal to own in most circumstances.

The weapons used in martial arts are made from two sticks or rods connected by a rope or chain.

Arizona allows people to carry nunchucks to prepare for competition. But supporters say those who practice martial arts shouldn’t have to worry they’ll face charges. They say it’s highly unlikely someone would use nunchucks to commit a crime.

Critics say nunchucks can cause serious harm and lawmakers should be focused on reducing gun violence.

Ex-truck driver linked to homicides to undergo evaluation

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) – A former long haul trucker authorities say is linked by DNA to slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois has been ordered hospitalized at a psychiatric facility to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial on rape charges outside Cleveland.

The Medina Gazette reports Medina County Judge Joyce Kimbler on Friday ordered 49-year-old Samuel Legg’s hospitalization for up to four months.

Legg is charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in September 1997. The Medina County prosecutor then didn’t pursue charges after questioning the victim’s credibility.

Authorities arrested Legg at an Arizona group home in January after updated DNA technology linked him to the rape, three Ohio slayings and one in Illinois.