State House votes to limit ability to charge criminal defendants as serial offenders

PHOENIX – Rejecting objections from prosecutors, the state House voted 42-16 on Thursday to limit their ability to charge criminal defendants as serial offenders.

Arizona law allows enhanced sentences for those who are repeat offenders. Senate Bill 1334 does not change that.

But it spells out that prosecutors may seek the longer sentences only for crimes for which someone has actually been tried and convicted prior to the new offense being charged. The measure now goes to the Senate.

The legislation drew a sharp reaction from several county prosecutors.

Amelia Cramer, the chief deputy to Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall, complained that the change will result in people who commit multiple offenses over a short period of time – all before getting caught – will end up with no longer a prison term than someone who is guilty of just one offense.

And Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said the result will “create a perverse result in the law.’’

But Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, said the objections from prosecutors are “technically correct but definitely misleading.’’

He said what is really at stake is the ability of prosecutors to allege multiple prior offenses with the threat of extended prison terms to essentially squeeze defendants into taking a plea deal.

“This is about leverage,’’ Toma said.

Central to the argument is what constitutes a repeat offender.

Cramer uses the example of someone who burglarizes a house on three successive days before being caught, versus someone who commits just one burglary.

Under the current law, she wrote to lawmakers, the first defendant will be sentenced more severely than the other based on having committed multiple prior crimes.

“The idea behind this is that a person committing serial offenses should not be treated like someone who has committed one offense,’’ Cramer wrote. “This is common sense.’’

But the change in law in SB 1344 says that each of the offenses has to be treated separately, with no ability to seek an enhanced prison term based on prior offenses. That, Cramer said, means the same prison term for the multiple offender as the one-time offender.

Polk had her own examples.

“A person who burglarizes 10 homes before the crimes are connected and they are caught will be sentenced as a first-time offender for each burglary,’’ she wrote in her own message to lawmakers.

During floor debate Thursday, Toma said that is not exactly true.

“Every one of the offenses can be charged – and stacked,’’ he said.