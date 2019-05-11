Things to Do | May 12 - May 19, 2019

Sunday, May 12

Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, art, crafts, music, more, 928-716-5237.

Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Locomotive Park, Beale and First streets, vendors, food, music, 702-373-7694.

Wednesday, May 15

KRMC Lunch & Learn

Noon, KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., lecture, byo lunch, beverage, dessert provided, reserve at 928-681-8514.

Grief & Loss Support Group

6 p.m., White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Road, 928-565-9000.

Friday, May 17

Mother’s Day Tea & Fashion Show

1-3 p.m., KHAC, 1776 Airway Ave., Cost $6, semi-casual, wear spring bonnet if you have one. 928-757-2778.

Saturday, May 18

Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, U-5 free, 6-11 $7, over 12 $10, 928-279-6770.

Craft Fair & Swap Meet

8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, 702-373-7694.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, 102 E. Beale St., fresh, local, homemade, 580-595-0770.

Dig It Children’s Garden Southwest Gardening

9-11 a.m., Dig It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., education, inspiration, excitement for youth, free, 928-530-8072.

Sunday, May 19

Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, U-5 free, 6-11 $7, over 12 $10, 928-279-6770.