Things to Do | May 12 - May 19, 2019
Sunday, May 12
Festival of the Arts
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, art, crafts, music, more, 928-716-5237.
Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Locomotive Park, Beale and First streets, vendors, food, music, 702-373-7694.
Wednesday, May 15
KRMC Lunch & Learn
Noon, KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., lecture, byo lunch, beverage, dessert provided, reserve at 928-681-8514.
Grief & Loss Support Group
6 p.m., White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Road, 928-565-9000.
Friday, May 17
Mother’s Day Tea & Fashion Show
1-3 p.m., KHAC, 1776 Airway Ave., Cost $6, semi-casual, wear spring bonnet if you have one. 928-757-2778.
Saturday, May 18
Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, U-5 free, 6-11 $7, over 12 $10, 928-279-6770.
Craft Fair & Swap Meet
8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, 702-373-7694.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. - noon, 102 E. Beale St., fresh, local, homemade, 580-595-0770.
Dig It Children’s Garden Southwest Gardening
9-11 a.m., Dig It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., education, inspiration, excitement for youth, free, 928-530-8072.
Sunday, May 19
Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, U-5 free, 6-11 $7, over 12 $10, 928-279-6770.
