Ashley Sahawneh excels as Student Rotarian

Ashley Sahawneh, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was recently selected as Student Rotarian of the Kingman Rotary Club. (Photo by Ashley Schmitz)

Originally Published: May 12, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Ashley Sahawneh, daughter of Dr. Hesham and Michelle Sahawneh, was recently selected as the Student Rotarian of the Kingman Rotary Club. Sahawneh was selected because of her high academic achievements, school leadership, and involvement in the Kingman community. She is currently a senior at Lee Williams High School.

Sahawneh has excelled in the classroom during her four years as a Volunteer. She currently has a 4.467 grade point average and will graduate in the “Top 11” in her class. Ashley was recognized by Mohave Community College by receiving the Dean’s Award in 2018. She received the Golden Bugle Award as a freshman and has been a recipient of the Fab Five award multiple times.

Sahawneh is not only known for her academic strengths, but also her athletic achievements throughout her four years at Lee Williams High School. She has been a member of the softball and volleyball teams and served as captain of both during her senior year. She has also played club volleyball and served as team captain for the Desert Stars.

Sahawneh has served as a role model through her activities outside of the classroom. She has been involved in HOSA, Link Leaders, Interact Club, athletic training, student council, and National Honor Society. She has also volunteered in the community at Kingman Regional Medical Center since 2017.

Upon graduation, Sahawneh will be attending Northern Arizona University and earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Afterward, she will attend graduate school with a career plan of becoming a surgical P.A.

The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to have Ashley Sahawneh as its Student Rotarian representative, and wishes her the best success.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club

