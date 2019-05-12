OFFERS
County students attend Governor’s Youth Leadership Day

Students from the Lake Havasu City Students Working Against Tobacco, Kingman Youth Coalition Beating Up Teen Tobacco and Bullhead Opting Out of Tobacco, attended the Governor’s Youth Leadership Day in Phoenix on Friday, May 3. (Photo by Dean Wenrich/ Mohave County Public Health Department)

Students from the Lake Havasu City Students Working Against Tobacco, Kingman Youth Coalition Beating Up Teen Tobacco and Bullhead Opting Out of Tobacco, attended the Governor's Youth Leadership Day in Phoenix on Friday, May 3. (Photo by Dean Wenrich/ Mohave County Public Health Department)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 12, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Students from all over Mohave County represented the county at the Governor’s Youth Leadership Day held May 3 at Grand Canyon University Campus in Phoenix.

The Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City students their respective schools at the Governor’s Youth Commission and were part of a diverse body of Arizona’s high school students.

“I think it is an excellent opportunity for any student who has an ambition to be a public servant of any kind,” said Dean Wenrich, Mohave County Department of Public Health community health educator.

Local youth who attended are members of the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Tobacco’s “Students Taking a New Direction” statewide tobacco use prevention coalition. Each of the tri-state cities has a school-based youth coalition: Kingman Youth Coalition Beating Up Teen Tobacco, Bullhead Opting Out of Tobacco, and Lake Havasu City Students Working Against Tobacco.

Student members serve their communities by educating peers, elementary students and communities about nicotine addiction, hazards of second hand smoke exposure, vaping and the prevention of tobacco use.

At the Youth Leadership Day, students heard inspiring speakers, attended leadership development workshops, and networked with peers from across the state. The goal was to motivate Arizona’s future leaders to recognize their inherent skills and gain the necessary tools and resources to assist them in contributing to the development of a stronger, safer and more prosperous state.

The Governor’s Youth Commission engages youth through innovative programs, events and campaigns that effectively serve their communities in areas that are most meaningful to them.

Contact
