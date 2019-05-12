Economic director showcases local destruction of WWII planes
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s speaker on April 12 was City of Kingman Planning and Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg (shown above with club president Becky Fawson). Kellogg presented a 7-minute, black-and-white video, “WWII AC Last Stand” by Howard Grounds depicting the destruction of World War II airplanes at Kingman Airport. More than 5,000 planes were destroyed following WWII. Aluminum from the planes went through the smelter process and it, along with tires, fuel and any other salvageable items, were sold. (Photo by Jo Ann Oxsen/Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)
